Portolan Capital Management LLC Sells 507,861 Shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Portolan Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Free Report) by 53.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 450,266 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 507,861 shares during the quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Immersion were worth $3,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Immersion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $370,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Immersion by 254.1% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,400,079 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,644 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Immersion by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 59,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Immersion in the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Immersion by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,434 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 19,819 shares during the last quarter. 58.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Immersion Trading Down 0.2 %

IMMR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,497. Immersion Co. has a 1 year low of $5.94 and a 1 year high of $9.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.57 and its 200-day moving average is $6.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.41.

Immersion Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, January 14th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. This is a boost from Immersion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. Immersion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.53%.

Insider Transactions at Immersion

In other news, major shareholder Toro 18 Holdings Llc purchased 42,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.52 per share, for a total transaction of $317,923.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,464,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,012,844.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 148,712 shares of company stock valued at $1,157,117 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develop, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

Featured Stories

