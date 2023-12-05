Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Hits New 1-Year High at $93.18

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $93.18 and last traded at $89.08, with a volume of 31268 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.91.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.262 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.43%.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of POWL. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Powell Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $7,698,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Powell Industries by 197.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 210,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,958,000 after purchasing an additional 139,697 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Powell Industries by 1,377.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 138,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,490,000 after purchasing an additional 129,219 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the second quarter worth $5,697,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $3,043,000. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.
