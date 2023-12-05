Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $105.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($3.59) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($24.27) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($3.96) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($3.25) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($3.13) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($3.26) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($13.60) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($18.52) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($22.22) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($15.01) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Monday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Praxis Precision Medicines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

Praxis Precision Medicines Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAX opened at $16.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $138.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.78. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 52 week low of $11.85 and a 52 week high of $78.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.81.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($2.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($5.25) by $2.55. The firm had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Praxis Precision Medicines will post -19.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Praxis Precision Medicines

In related news, Director Jill Desimone acquired 966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.25 per share, for a total transaction of $25,357.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 966 shares in the company, valued at $25,357.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 1st quarter worth $1,644,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 4,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,011 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,543,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 146,810 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth $10,079,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth $3,998,000.

About Praxis Precision Medicines

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

See Also

