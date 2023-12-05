Prelude Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 4,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ON. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 85,638.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 99,180,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,380,451,000 after acquiring an additional 99,064,396 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 122,198.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,062,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $378,107,000 after buying an additional 6,057,365 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $308,064,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 883.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,555,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,045,000 after buying an additional 4,092,806 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,139,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $320,526,000 after buying an additional 2,743,216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $277,208.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,050 shares in the company, valued at $3,178,719. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of ON stock opened at $73.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.81. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $59.61 and a fifty-two week high of $111.35.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 33.78% and a net margin of 26.69%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ON shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on ON Semiconductor from $122.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on ON Semiconductor from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.88.

ON Semiconductor Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

