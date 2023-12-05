Prelude Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 14,975 VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 341,240.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,560,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,880,000 after purchasing an additional 5,558,804 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 47.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,715,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748,454 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 130.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,033,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284,646 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter worth about $53,593,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,077,000.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $31.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $25.62 and a 52 week high of $36.26.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.