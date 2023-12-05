Prelude Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,624 Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 56.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.7% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 8,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE BR opened at $195.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.83 and a 12-month high of $196.52. The firm has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66 and a beta of 0.99.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 42.48%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 56.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Broadridge Financial Solutions

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, VP Keir D. Gumbs sold 3,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total transaction of $665,996.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,543,713.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 20,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $3,647,441.16. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 56,738 shares in the company, valued at $10,039,221.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Keir D. Gumbs sold 3,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total transaction of $665,996.31. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,543,713.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Articles

