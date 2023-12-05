Prelude Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Prelude Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 88.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,328 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40,108 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 40,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Trade Desk by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 302,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,391,000 after buying an additional 5,876 shares during the period. Ossiam boosted its position in Trade Desk by 123.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Trade Desk by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 94,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,319,000 after buying an additional 4,244 shares during the period. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $68.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.81, a P/E/G ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.59. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.20 and a fifty-two week high of $91.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $493.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.94 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 7.38%. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TTD shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Trade Desk from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total transaction of $6,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,868,736. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total transaction of $6,360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,868,736. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.20, for a total transaction of $237,520.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,825,993.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 437,368 shares of company stock worth $34,881,453. 10.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

