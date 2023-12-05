Prelude Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Herc were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Herc by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Herc by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after buying an additional 20,374 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Herc during the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Herc during the 1st quarter valued at $3,189,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Herc by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,735,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Herc alerts:

Herc Price Performance

HRI stock opened at $126.55 on Tuesday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.97 and a 52-week high of $162.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.41.

Herc Announces Dividend

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by ($0.10). Herc had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 32.27%. The firm had revenue of $908.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.42 EPS. Herc’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a $0.6325 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. Herc’s payout ratio is currently 20.79%.

Insider Activity at Herc

In related news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 3,054 shares of Herc stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.94, for a total value of $393,782.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,956 shares in the company, valued at $28,619,006.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp cut Herc from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Herc in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HRI

Herc Company Profile

(Free Report)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.