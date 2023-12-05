Prelude Capital Management LLC Has $346,000 Stock Holdings in Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM)

Prelude Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,255 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Neuronetics were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Neuronetics during the 1st quarter worth about $2,687,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neuronetics during the 1st quarter worth about $2,667,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Neuronetics by 225.5% during the 4th quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 634,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,357,000 after buying an additional 439,294 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Neuronetics by 1,074.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 438,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after buying an additional 401,126 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Neuronetics by 896.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 415,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 373,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STIM opened at $2.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $63.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.03. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $6.95.

Neuronetics ( NASDAQ:STIM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $17.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 million. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 47.81% and a negative return on equity of 70.12%. On average, analysts predict that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

