Prelude Capital Management LLC Has $407,000 Stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 80.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,257,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $489,435,000 after buying an additional 99,453 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,265,758 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $449,801,000 after purchasing an additional 154,954 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 577.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,365,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $307,966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721,613 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,167,627 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $265,067,000 after purchasing an additional 48,773 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,674,719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $140,140,000 after purchasing an additional 209,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dolby Laboratories

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 18,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total transaction of $1,492,117.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,286,242.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 45,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total value of $3,828,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,399,339.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 18,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total transaction of $1,492,117.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,286,242.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,240 shares of company stock valued at $6,064,187 in the last 90 days. 39.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Dolby Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of DLB stock opened at $87.90 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.43. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.44 and a 1 year high of $91.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Dolby Laboratories Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 58.25%.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

