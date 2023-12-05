Prelude Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,674 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WRK. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in WestRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WestRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in WestRock by 203.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Management Inc. grew its holdings in WestRock by 75.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WestRock Stock Performance

NYSE WRK opened at $41.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.42. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $26.84 and a fifty-two week high of $42.46.

WestRock Increases Dividend

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. WestRock’s payout ratio is -18.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on WestRock from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on WestRock from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Argus raised WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on WestRock in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.57.

About WestRock

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

