Prelude Capital Management LLC Invests $380,000 in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,596 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RNG. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the first quarter worth about $620,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 52.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 30.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 3,924 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,584,298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $888,955,000 after buying an additional 144,060 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 96.1% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 49,718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,827,000 after buying an additional 24,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Vladimir Shmunis sold 58,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $1,682,644.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 371,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,743,603.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 17,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $495,723.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 282,711 shares in the company, valued at $8,167,520.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Vladimir Shmunis sold 58,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $1,682,644.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 371,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,743,603.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,344 shares of company stock valued at $3,733,591 over the last 90 days. 6.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RNG opened at $32.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 0.88. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.08 and a 1 year high of $49.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.75.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $558.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.92 million. Equities analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of RingCentral from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on RingCentral from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.57.

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

