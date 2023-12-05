Prelude Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Prelude Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 82.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 11,491 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,791,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $424,037,000 after purchasing an additional 43,391 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 907.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,772,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $439,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,690 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,693,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $241,132,000 after purchasing an additional 129,705 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,352,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $190,583,000 after purchasing an additional 54,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 937,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $132,102,000 after purchasing an additional 39,576 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $181.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $164.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Performance

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $137.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.29. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.22 and a fifty-two week high of $180.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.68 and a 200 day moving average of $137.80.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The asset manager reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $525.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.44 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 59.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.21 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.27 EPS for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.14%.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

