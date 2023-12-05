Prelude Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 11,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $335,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 89,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,587,000 after acquiring an additional 29,137 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 935,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,100,000 after acquiring an additional 42,916 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on DCI shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Donaldson from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com raised Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Donaldson from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Donaldson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

Donaldson Stock Performance

DCI stock opened at $61.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.15. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.05 and a 12-month high of $66.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.14.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $846.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.91 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.78%.

Donaldson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Further Reading

