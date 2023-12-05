Prelude Capital Management LLC Purchases 87 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEX by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in IDEX during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,058,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in IDEX by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in IDEX by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in IDEX by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,877,000 after buying an additional 16,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IEX. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, October 19th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.30.

IDEX Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $204.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $198.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $183.76 and a 52-week high of $246.23. The company has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.95.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.23. IDEX had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm had revenue of $793.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 31.53%.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

