Prelude Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Hillenbrand by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,551,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,490,000 after acquiring an additional 32,595 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Hillenbrand by 5,408.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,484,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438,983 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Hillenbrand by 7.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,175,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,561,000 after acquiring an additional 144,765 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hillenbrand by 20.4% in the first quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,630,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,498,000 after acquiring an additional 276,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Hillenbrand by 1.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,562,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,150,000 after acquiring an additional 25,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand Stock Up 0.5 %

HI stock opened at $40.14 on Tuesday. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.19 and a twelve month high of $53.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 20.16%. The firm had revenue of $762.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $742.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Helen W. Cornell bought 6,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $249,449.13. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,285.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

