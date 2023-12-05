Prelude Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Prelude Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) by 46.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,036 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 16.1% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 3.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 198,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,596,000 after buying an additional 6,741 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the second quarter worth approximately $1,091,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 7.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 8.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 29,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Curtis John Dobler sold 2,151 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total transaction of $101,677.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,333.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APOG opened at $47.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.62 and a 1-year high of $51.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.85.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $353.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.19 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apogee Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 23rd. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and installs custom glass and aluminum windows, curtainwalls, storefront, and entrance systems for the exterior of buildings primarily in the commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential construction sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.