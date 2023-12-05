Prelude Capital Management LLC Sells 341 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Prelude Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 28.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,765,000. Genus Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,863,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 373,766.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 11,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,440,000 after purchasing an additional 11,213 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of KLA by 10,285.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

KLA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $539.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $498.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $482.64. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $355.88 and a twelve month high of $562.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.35.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. KLA had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 119.24%. Equities research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 23.34 EPS for the current year.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total value of $1,424,514.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,067,558.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total value of $1,424,514.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,067,558.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total transaction of $254,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,394.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KLAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on KLA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James initiated coverage on KLA in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on KLA in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $509.61.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

