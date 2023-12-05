Prelude Capital Management LLC Takes $353,000 Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,382 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 84.9% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 160.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PPG opened at $143.21 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.32 and a 1-year high of $152.89.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PPG shares. Barclays upgraded PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on PPG Industries from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.44.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

