PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock.

PSMT has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of PriceSmart from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PriceSmart in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on PSMT

PriceSmart Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:PSMT opened at $69.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.33 and a 200-day moving average of $74.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.89. PriceSmart has a 52 week low of $60.01 and a 52 week high of $82.63.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.20). PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. PriceSmart’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Edgar Zurcher sold 2,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $149,901.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,761.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PriceSmart

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSMT. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 114.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 492,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,692,000 after buying an additional 263,016 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 409.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 238,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,688,000 after acquiring an additional 191,950 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in PriceSmart by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,592,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,281,000 after buying an additional 148,758 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the 1st quarter valued at $8,416,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in PriceSmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,951,000. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PriceSmart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.