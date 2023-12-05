Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Shares Sold by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 542,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,202 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned about 0.46% of Privia Health Group worth $14,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRVA. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Privia Health Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 31,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Privia Health Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Privia Health Group by 18.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

PRVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Privia Health Group from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Privia Health Group from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.64.

Shares of PRVA stock opened at $22.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.48. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.68 and a 12 month high of $30.15. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 71.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.78.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $417.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.51 million. Privia Health Group had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 18,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $454,369.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,510,484 shares in the company, valued at $137,927,414.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

