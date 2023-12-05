Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Pro-Dex Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PDEX opened at $16.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.43. Pro-Dex has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $19.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.79. The company has a market cap of $57.69 million, a PE ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.78.
Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $11.94 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Pro-Dex Company Profile
Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Pro-Dex
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- Are penny stocks worth it? Should you invest in penny stocks?
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Why do tech stocks go down when interest rates rise?
- How to Invest in Blockchain Stocks Step by Step
- Snowflake’s bullish tailwind is turning into a gale-force wind
Receive News & Ratings for Pro-Dex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro-Dex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.