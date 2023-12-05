Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Acquired by Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC raised its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 299,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 32,098 shares during the quarter. Prologis comprises about 1.4% of Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $36,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 159.5% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of PLD traded down $2.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $118.10. 934,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,006,773. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.64 and a twelve month high of $136.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.59.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 38.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 107.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PLD shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.06.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

