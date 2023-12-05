ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) Shares Gap Up to $33.77

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.77, but opened at $35.51. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas shares last traded at $35.42, with a volume of 1,342,689 shares.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Stock Up 4.1 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the second quarter worth about $864,000. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the third quarter worth about $789,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 69.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000.

About ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas as reflected through publicly traded natural gas futures contracts.

