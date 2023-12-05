PVH (NYSE:PVH) PT Raised to $100.00 at Morgan Stanley

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PVH from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on PVH from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of PVH in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PVH presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $100.89.

NYSE:PVH opened at $104.27 on Friday. PVH has a twelve month low of $67.36 and a twelve month high of $104.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.81.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The textile maker reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.16. PVH had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PVH will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.77%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of PVH by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of PVH by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,343,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $476,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,058 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,879,000. Live Oak Investment Partners increased its position in shares of PVH by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners now owns 12,022 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shellback Capital LP increased its position in shares of PVH by 242.4% during the 1st quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 293,098 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,133,000 after purchasing an additional 207,498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

