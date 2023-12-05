QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Holdings Lifted by Petix & Botte Co

Petix & Botte Co increased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,044 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,789 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises about 0.6% of Petix & Botte Co’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 57.4% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 265,483 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $31,603,000 after purchasing an additional 96,770 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 266,990 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $31,782,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,526,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners raised its position in QUALCOMM by 43.3% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 2,547 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Money Management acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $111,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,246.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,061 shares of company stock valued at $5,780,038. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QUALCOMM stock traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $130.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,357,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,100,827. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $139.94. The firm has a market cap of $144.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.46.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on QCOM. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $129.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.85.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

