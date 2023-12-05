Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Acquired by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,433 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QLYS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Qualys by 58.2% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Qualys by 3,000.0% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Qualys during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Qualys by 116.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Qualys during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently issued reports on QLYS. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Qualys from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Qualys from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Qualys from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.08.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $241,176.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,911,626.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $241,176.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,911,626.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.65, for a total transaction of $763,707.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,152,578.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,482 shares of company stock valued at $4,443,490. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Qualys Stock Performance
NASDAQ QLYS opened at $187.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.53. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $101.10 and a one year high of $188.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.73 and a beta of 0.59.
Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.48. Qualys had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 48.17%. The business had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Qualys Profile
Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.
Featured Articles
