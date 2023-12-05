Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Bought by Petix & Botte Co

Petix & Botte Co lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 100.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,344 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the quarter. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.2% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,225 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Quanta Services by 1.9% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 13.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PWR shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.17.

Quanta Services Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE PWR traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $189.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,835. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.61 and a 52-week high of $212.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.50.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.09. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

