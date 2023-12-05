Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.26.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Range Resources from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on Range Resources from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Susquehanna upped their price target on Range Resources from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Range Resources from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Range Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.

In other news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $933,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 85,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,204,779.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in Range Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Range Resources by 267.9% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Range Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RRC opened at $31.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.96. Range Resources has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $37.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $648.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.30 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 33.85%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Range Resources will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.73%.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

