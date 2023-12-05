Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Insider Sells $412,695.50 in Stock

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) insider George Catanese sold 3,866 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total value of $412,695.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,256. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE RJF traded down $1.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.65. 189,105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,159,181. The company has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.02. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $120.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 13.39%. As a group, analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Raymond James’s payout ratio is presently 22.61%.

RJF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Raymond James from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.67.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,441,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Raymond James during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Raymond James during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 160.5% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

