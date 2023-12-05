RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) to Issue $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

RCI Hospitality has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. RCI Hospitality has a dividend payout ratio of 4.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect RCI Hospitality to earn $5.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.5%.

RCI Hospitality Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ RICK opened at $61.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.69. RCI Hospitality has a 1 year low of $50.43 and a 1 year high of $97.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.45. The firm has a market cap of $579.42 million, a PE ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of RCI Hospitality from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of RCI Hospitality in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Noble Financial lowered their price target on shares of RCI Hospitality from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Adw Capital Management, Llc sold 8,000 shares of RCI Hospitality stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total value of $480,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 941,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,563,510. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of RCI Hospitality

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 482.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in RCI Hospitality by 204.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,927 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in RCI Hospitality by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,827 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in RCI Hospitality by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in RCI Hospitality by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.76% of the company’s stock.

About RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

