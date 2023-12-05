Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Holdings Lifted by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,840,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,697,446,000 after buying an additional 2,523,432 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Realty Income by 9.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,146,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,592,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,705 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Realty Income by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,951,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,202,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273,591 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 8.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,645,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $933,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Realty Income by 7.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,447,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $724,847,000 after purchasing an additional 829,227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Trading Up 1.7 %

Realty Income stock opened at $55.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.20 billion, a PE ratio of 42.07, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.90. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $45.03 and a 52 week high of $68.85.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.01 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 22.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dec 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.256 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 6.1%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 232.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank cut Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $61.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.90.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Articles

