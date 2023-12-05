Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Trip.com Group (TCOM)

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ: TCOM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 11/21/2023 – Trip.com Group was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.
- 11/21/2023 – Trip.com Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nomura Instinet.
- 11/21/2023 – Trip.com Group was downgraded by analysts at Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 11/21/2023 – Trip.com Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/13/2023 – Trip.com Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
Trip.com Group Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of TCOM stock opened at $33.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.79. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1 year low of $30.70 and a 1 year high of $43.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.61.
Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 27.48%. On average, equities analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trip.com Group
Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Trip.com Group
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- The truth about DocuSign’s relevancy in today’s world: Surprise
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- What analysts wanted out of Chewy stock is finally here
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- SoFi expands ETF business with options-driven income fund
Receive News & Ratings for Tripcom Group Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripcom Group Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.