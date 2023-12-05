Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Trip.com Group (TCOM)

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ: TCOM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/21/2023 – Trip.com Group was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

11/21/2023 – Trip.com Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nomura Instinet.

11/21/2023 – Trip.com Group was downgraded by analysts at Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

11/21/2023 – Trip.com Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

11/13/2023 – Trip.com Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Trip.com Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of TCOM stock opened at $33.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.79. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1 year low of $30.70 and a 1 year high of $43.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.61.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 27.48%. On average, equities analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCOM. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 10.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,789,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,826,000 after buying an additional 2,823,937 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,375,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581,113 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $826,332,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,543,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,047,000 after purchasing an additional 330,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,307,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.24% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

