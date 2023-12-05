Redcentric plc (LON:RCN) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 2.40 Per Share

Redcentric plc (LON:RCN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share on Friday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This is a boost from Redcentric’s previous dividend of $1.20. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Redcentric Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of LON RCN opened at GBX 128 ($1.62) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £200.09 million, a P/E ratio of -6,375.00 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 113.96 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 122.34. Redcentric has a 1 year low of GBX 100 ($1.26) and a 1 year high of GBX 144 ($1.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Peter Brotherton purchased 7,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 128 ($1.62) per share, for a total transaction of £8,985.60 ($11,349.75). 20.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Redcentric

Redcentric plc provides IT managed services for public and private sector in the United Kingdom. It offers connectivity, software-defined wide area network (WAN), local area network (LAN), managed WAN and LAN, secure remote access, network connectivity options, secure remote and internet access, HSCN and public cloud connectivity, cellular MPLS primary and failover, WAN insight, and managed wireless networking services; and colocation, infrastructure as a service, hybrid cloud, platform as a service, digital transformation consultancy, modern workplace, managed public cloud, backup as a service, disaster recovery as a service, virtual desktops, full stack managed service, OS level managed service, e-commerce and SAP hybris, application modernisation and services experts, database administration, AI and machine learning, and cloud migration and consultancy services.

