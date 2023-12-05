Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the three research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $186.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RRX shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Regal Rexnord from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regal Rexnord

In other news, Director Theodore D. Crandall acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $100.77 per share, for a total transaction of $201,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,479.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 652.2% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 139.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 115.5% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 45.4% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RRX opened at $126.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of -704.11, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06. Regal Rexnord has a 52-week low of $97.18 and a 52-week high of $166.00.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.40). Regal Rexnord had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a positive return on equity of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is -777.78%.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

