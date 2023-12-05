Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stake in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 933,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $30,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the 1st quarter worth approximately $558,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 997 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Steven Madden Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of SHOO opened at $39.75 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.38. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $29.92 and a 12 month high of $39.93. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Steven Madden Dividend Announcement

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The textile maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $552.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is currently 37.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on SHOO shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 30th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Steven Madden

About Steven Madden

(Free Report)

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.