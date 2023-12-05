Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 152,900 Shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $27,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Robert Half in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Robert Half by 964.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Robert Half in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

RHI opened at $84.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.13. Robert Half Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.65 and a 1 year high of $89.78.

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Robert Half had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.54%.

RHI has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Robert Half in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.63.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

