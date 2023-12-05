Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 12.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 857,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 125,846 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $28,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 63,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 6,927 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,302,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,932 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $431,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GTY shares. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Getty Realty from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Getty Realty from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Getty Realty Stock Performance

Getty Realty stock opened at $30.46 on Tuesday. Getty Realty Corp. has a 12-month low of $25.95 and a 12-month high of $36.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.74.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.25). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 39.13%. The firm had revenue of $48.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.68 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Getty Realty Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is 121.13%.

