Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,323,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,556,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.63% of Wendy’s worth $28,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Wendy’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Wendy’s by 223.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 31,560.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wendy’s by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wendy’s

In other Wendy’s news, Director Joseph A. Levato sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $383,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,407 shares in the company, valued at $583,206.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 20.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wendy’s Stock Performance

WEN opened at $19.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.21 and a 200 day moving average of $20.61. The Wendy’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $18.19 and a fifty-two week high of $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $550.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.98 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 51.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on WEN. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wendy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.37.

About Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

