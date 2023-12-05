Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Holdings in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Free Report) by 152.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 932,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 563,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.69% of Squarespace worth $29,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Squarespace by 266.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,160,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,582,000 after buying an additional 843,404 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Squarespace by 46.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 22,768 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Squarespace during the first quarter worth $853,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Squarespace during the first quarter worth $625,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Squarespace by 714.8% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 200,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,372,000 after purchasing an additional 175,954 shares during the last quarter. 43.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Squarespace alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SQSP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Squarespace from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Squarespace from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Squarespace from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Squarespace from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Squarespace in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.62.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 14,688 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $473,981.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,379,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,332,660.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 1,566 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $44,270.82. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 38,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,115.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 14,688 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $473,981.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,379,692 shares in the company, valued at $141,332,660.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,943,611 shares of company stock valued at $342,705,953. Company insiders own 47.14% of the company’s stock.

Squarespace Stock Performance

Shares of SQSP opened at $28.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.38. Squarespace, Inc. has a one year low of $19.58 and a one year high of $34.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.03 and its 200-day moving average is $30.01.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $257.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.91 million. Squarespace had a negative net margin of 25.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. Squarespace’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Squarespace, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Squarespace

(Free Report)

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Squarespace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squarespace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.