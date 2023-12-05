Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stake in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,854,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,340 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 6.04% of Liquidity Services worth $30,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Liquidity Services by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,144,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,393,000 after acquiring an additional 137,083 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Liquidity Services by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,954,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,773,000 after acquiring an additional 26,116 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Liquidity Services by 0.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,147,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,933,000 after acquiring an additional 10,350 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Liquidity Services by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 912,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Liquidity Services by 22.7% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 839,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,063,000 after acquiring an additional 155,121 shares in the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LQDT has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Liquidity Services from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Liquidity Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Liquidity Services Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ LQDT opened at $19.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.79. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.97 and a 12-month high of $21.10. The firm has a market cap of $607.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 1.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liquidity Services

In other Liquidity Services news, SVP Steven Weiskircher sold 6,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $118,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,549,907. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 30.41% of the company’s stock.

About Liquidity Services

(Free Report)

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.