Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stock Position in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,020,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.00% of IDT worth $26,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of IDT by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of IDT by 2,426.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDT by 175.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of IDT during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of IDT by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

IDT Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE:IDT opened at $30.17 on Tuesday. IDT Co. has a 52 week low of $21.64 and a 52 week high of $35.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.08 million, a PE ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.16.

IDT ( NYSE:IDT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $303.81 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com cut IDT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th.

About IDT

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Fintech, National Retail Solutions, net2phone, and Traditional Communications segments. The company operates point of sale, a terminal-based platform which provides independent retailers store management software, electronic payment processing, and other ancillary merchant services; and provides marketers with digital out-of-home advertising and transaction data.

