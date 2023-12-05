Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $26.05 Million Position in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,533,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 220,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.81% of IMAX worth $26,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of IMAX by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,002,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,594,000 after purchasing an additional 431,231 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of IMAX by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,217,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,971,000 after purchasing an additional 48,232 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IMAX by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,194,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,164,000 after purchasing an additional 385,912 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of IMAX by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,018,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,597,000 after purchasing an additional 36,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of IMAX by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,684,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,313,000 after purchasing an additional 107,989 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IMAX alerts:

IMAX Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE IMAX opened at $16.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $893.42 million, a P/E ratio of 35.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.17. IMAX Co. has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $21.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IMAX ( NYSE:IMAX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $103.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.16 million. IMAX had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 9.21%. Equities analysts expect that IMAX Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IMAX. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of IMAX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of IMAX from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of IMAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IMAX

About IMAX

(Free Report)

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates through three segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.