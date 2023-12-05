Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $28.26 Million Stock Position in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,630,004 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 96,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $28,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,448 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of EchoStar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 159.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,888 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 139.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,053 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SATS stock opened at $11.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 6.23. The firm has a market cap of $946.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.63. EchoStar Co. has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $24.80.

EchoStar ( NASDAQ:SATS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.17). EchoStar had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $413.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.00 million. On average, analysts expect that EchoStar Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SATS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on EchoStar from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James decreased their price target on EchoStar from $54.00 to $37.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on EchoStar in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered EchoStar from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

