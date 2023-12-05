Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $26.89 Million in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 829,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $26,894,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 699.4% during the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,604,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279,121 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 222.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 2,434,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,937,000 after buying an additional 1,678,061 shares during the period. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the second quarter worth $36,133,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 44.5% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,474,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,124,000 after buying an additional 1,070,273 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,535,000.

Get iShares MSCI Brazil ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of EWZ opened at $33.65 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.58. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $34.51.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.