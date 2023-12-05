Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Stock Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 35.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 85,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.33% of EMCOR Group worth $28,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EME. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 160.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EME opened at $216.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.22. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.89 and a 12 month high of $227.49.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 4.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 13th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 6.28%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

