Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 992,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 269,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.52% of HashiCorp worth $25,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in HashiCorp by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 84,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after buying an additional 23,465 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in HashiCorp by 215.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,426,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,891,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021,230 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in HashiCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,440,000. Formula Growth Ltd. grew its position in HashiCorp by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in HashiCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $696,000. 45.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HashiCorp alerts:

HashiCorp Stock Up 0.5 %

HCP stock opened at $24.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.17 and a beta of 1.26. HashiCorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.91 and a fifty-two week high of $37.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 101,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $2,242,191.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,520,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,485,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other HashiCorp news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 101,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $2,242,191.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,520,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,485,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO David Mcjannet sold 38,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $892,942.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,065,888.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 351,408 shares of company stock worth $7,924,859 over the last 90 days. 26.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HCP shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on HashiCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on HashiCorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HashiCorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HashiCorp

HashiCorp Profile

(Free Report)

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HashiCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HashiCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.