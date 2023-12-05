Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 626,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,343 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.91% of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF worth $30,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VUSB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 9,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of BATS VUSB opened at $49.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.13.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.196 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

