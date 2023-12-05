Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 10,100 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.64% of Balchem worth $28,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Balchem by 6.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Balchem by 4.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Balchem by 55.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after buying an additional 6,189 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Balchem by 22.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,132,000 after buying an additional 17,824 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Balchem by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,890,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $668,595,000 after buying an additional 46,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.
In related news, Director David B. Fischer sold 3,800 shares of Balchem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.57, for a total value of $499,966.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,116.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NASDAQ BCPC opened at $126.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.65 and its 200-day moving average is $129.06. Balchem Co. has a one year low of $110.74 and a one year high of $143.68.
Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $229.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.47 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 11.15%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Balchem Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.398 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.26%.
Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.
