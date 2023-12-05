Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 311,200 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 43.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 406,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.08% of Sysco worth $30,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Sysco by 25.4% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 63,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,677,000 after buying an additional 12,755 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in Sysco during the second quarter worth $1,551,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sysco by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,931,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,541,000 after buying an additional 549,086 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 2.8% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 31,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its holdings in Sysco by 10.7% during the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 8,082,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,748,000 after buying an additional 784,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.30.

SYY stock opened at $73.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.48. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $62.24 and a 52 week high of $85.75. The company has a market capitalization of $36.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Sysco had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 117.17%. The business had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 56.34%.

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $157,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,236.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

